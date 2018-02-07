Doug Pederson tells Eagles this is the “new norm”

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2018, 1:03 PM EST
AP

The Eagles were underdogs in all three playoff rounds this year, which led to dog masks becoming a thing in Philadelphia and didn’t stop them from winning all three games and ending the year with their first Super Bowl championship.

It’s rare that a team continues to be an underdog once they’ve reached the pinnacle of the sport and that will demand a change in approach once the Eagles get back on the field later this year. At a press conference on Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson explained what he told the team about the shift in mindset that needs to take place.

“I told them, ‘Get used to this. This is the new norm in Philadelphia. Playing and hopefully playing into February every year. It’s the new norm so get used to it.” Pederson said.

Adjusting to the new norm can take some time as players deal with the adulation and increased demands on time that come with winning a Super Bowl. Pederson acknowledged that “shorter offseasons” and the various contract issues that arise with successful teams can put pressure on a team’s ability to remain at the top of their game.

That’s part of the reason why no one has put together back-to-back Super Bowl wins since after the 2004 season and the Eagles will have to be fast learners if they want to break that streak in Atlanta next February.

  4. They are certainly set up to be good. However, egos get in the way, guys want to get paid, players leave for other teams to make more money. You have to draft right, get rid of players a year too early rather than a year too late. Seahawks dynasty lasted one year, lets see if Philly can do better.

  5. Except the Pats are STILL listed as the favorites for next year. As an Eagles fan I know everyone will find reasons to down them. They did it all year. I expect no less this offseason and next year. It is hard to say that the Eagles will win it all again next year. No one can know that. They have a solid core though that doesn’t rely on just one person. They also have a tough schedule next year. The vast majority of the staters will be back. That is what makes football fun. You never know.

    Totally agree with how hard it is to repeat. Has anyone ever three-peated even when counting the pre-Super Bowl era. So many things can change.

  8. They had a great post season run, but I’m still finding their underdog designation puzzling. Normally a team would have been favored over both Atlanta and the Vikings if they had a better record and were playing at home as Phili was. For some reason they were called underdogs. Strange.

  9. Good attitude and he may well be right. Certainly the Eagles are the champs until someone dethrones them. Wentz or Foles will be a key decision that will only heat up from here.

  10. Next year they will be pretty good but after that you have to pay Wentz and any and all receivers and line men. It’s the same thing with every championship team, guys get rewarded and soon they are overpaid,slow and old. Even Brady is not immune. Nobody feared New England’s defense at all and found it quite susceptible. Very few outside of the Pat’s organization knew that the ref’s would offset their lack of skill with giving them games in the playoffs and regular season.

  11. Deep into the playoffs/Super Bowl every year would be a great thing, but it’s not realistic. Having Wentz gives us a good chance to be contenders for years, but you know what? I got to experience an Eagles Super bowl win. I’m good. Was at the point where I thought it wouldn’t happen in my lifetime. So yeah, I’m good.

  12. Eagles earned the victory they deserve credit for playing their hearts out. And sounds like they have most of their starters under contract for next season so they aren’t as vulnerable as some SB winners to a chunk of the better players on their roster being poached.

    Would not be at all surprised to see another Pats-Eagles SB next season.

  13. “Yeah, good luck with that. There are 31 other teams with the same goal.”

    Yep, And if your team was the one that just beat the era’s greatest dynasty and had a 3rd year MVP QB coming back, you’d be as excited as we are. Deal with it.

  14. We’ll see how they do going forward. The window for these dynasty years can be very short, so we will see how long their run will actually go for. The Seahawks seemed to be in a similiar position a few years back, but injuries and free agency have crept in recently. So despite a team that seemed positioned to win multiple championships, they have managed one Super Bowl and one Super Bowl loss. Not to knock them, because there are a number of teams that would love to be in their position. But it shows how hard it is to actually win multiple championships.

    At the very least, the Eagles look positioned to be in the conversation every year.

  15. I can see his point given that their starting LT, QB and MLB (and Sproles) were all out during this playoff run.

