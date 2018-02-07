Doug Pederson tells Eagles this is the “new norm”

AP

The Eagles were underdogs in all three playoff rounds this year, which led to dog masks becoming a thing in Philadelphia and didn’t stop them from winning all three games and ending the year with their first Super Bowl championship.

It’s rare that a team continues to be an underdog once they’ve reached the pinnacle of the sport and that will demand a change in approach once the Eagles get back on the field later this year. At a press conference on Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson explained what he told the team about the shift in mindset that needs to take place.

“I told them, ‘Get used to this. This is the new norm in Philadelphia. Playing and hopefully playing into February every year. It’s the new norm so get used to it.” Pederson said.

Adjusting to the new norm can take some time as players deal with the adulation and increased demands on time that come with winning a Super Bowl. Pederson acknowledged that “shorter offseasons” and the various contract issues that arise with successful teams can put pressure on a team’s ability to remain at the top of their game.

That’s part of the reason why no one has put together back-to-back Super Bowl wins since after the 2004 season and the Eagles will have to be fast learners if they want to break that streak in Atlanta next February.