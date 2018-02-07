Doug Pederson thinks Jason Peters will be back at left tackle

Getty Images

The Eagles lost some key players to injury on their way to a Super Bowl title, including left tackle Jason Peters.

Peters tore his ACL and MCL in Week Seven and missed the rest of the year. Halapoulivaati Vaitai stepped in at the position for the rest of the season and the Eagles offense didn’t miss a beat, but head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that he’s got Peters pencilled into the lineup for 2018.

“This guy is a Pro Bowl left tackle,” Pederson said, via NJ.com. “Guys like that, in my humble opinion, they can go out whenever they want to go out. I respect him, and what he’s done, and how he’s working right now through injury. If you had to hold a gun to my head right now, I’d say ‘yeah, he’s my left tackle.'”

Complicating matters is that the Eagles are currently projected to be over the cap in 2018. Peters’ contract calls for him to count $10.6 million against the cap, which could be brought down in a restructuring although the team has other moves they could make to address the cap as well.