Eagles fan agrees to pay for seat stolen from U.S. Bank Stadium after Super Bowl

Getty Images

An overly exuberant Philadelphia Eagles fan took home a sizable souvenir from U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday night.

According to the Associated Press, an Eagles fan ripped a purple seat from its housing at the stadium and took it home after Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots. He was photographed at the airport the next day with the seat strapped to his carry-on luggage.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority told the AP that the fan regrets his actions and has agreed to pay for the replacement, which is expected to cost $125 with labor.

“The fan was exuberant and excited and he pulled the chair out,” she said. “This is someone forcibly removing an item that isn’t supposed to be removed.”

Per Tim Harlow of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the stolen seat was one of several to be damaged by fans in the aftermath of the Eagles’ victory.