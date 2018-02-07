Eagles seem to be trying to find a way to keep DeFilippo

Getty Images

As the contract of Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo expires and the Eagles prevent him from interviewing with the Vikings until the contract officially concludes next week, Philadelphia may end up getting exactly what it may want.

And here’s what Philly may want: To make DeFilippo the team’s next offensive coordinator.

DeFilippo, as of next week, will be able to go wherever he wants, or to stay where he is. Unless the Eagles are keeping him from interviewing this week for what would be a promotion out of spite, there’s a strategic reason for the recalcitrance. And that reason could be that they hope the extra time will result in the situation breaking their way.

Some in league circles believe that, between offensive coordinator Frank Reich and DeFilippo, the Eagles would rather keep the latter. With Reich’s name emerging as a candidate for the head-coaching job in Indianapolis, Reich getting the gig would solve the problem.

Regardless, the Eagles have a clear reason for keeping DeFilippo around for the next week. Based on how things play out, they make have him around for a lot longer than that.