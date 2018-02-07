Greg Schiano reportedly staying at Ohio State

Getty Images

The Patriots didn’t make any announcements about agreeing to terms, but word over the last week or so was that Greg Schiano might be leaving Ohio State to join Bill Belichick’s coaching staff in New England.

It appears that the Patriots will have to look elsewhere for an addition to their defensive coaching staff.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reports that Schiano told him that he will remain in Columbus as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator. The report comes on national signing day for FBS schools and Feldman adds that Schiano played a key role in recruiting tackle Nick Petit-Frere to the Buckeyes.

PFT reported Tuesday that Schiano was not expected to be the defensive coordinator for the Patriots and that he’d have a title like assistant head coach in New England. Linebackers coach Brian Flores is seen as the favorite to replace Matt Patricia at the top of the defensive staff.