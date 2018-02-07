Jeff Fisher’s Rams were a hotbed of quarterback talent

Getty Images

Nick Foles is the Super Bowl MVP, and he’s the NFL’s all-time leader in passer rating in the postseason.

Case Keenum led the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game, where he lost to Foles’ Eagles.

Jared Goff is one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, a 23-year-old Pro Bowler.

What do those three quarterbacks have in common? They were the three quarterbacks who started for the Rams in 2015 and 2016.

Any coach would kill to have that kind of talent at quarterback, and yet Jeff Fisher’s Rams put together an ugly offense with those three at the helm.

In 2015 the Rams went 7-9 and finished dead last in in the NFL in both passing yards and total yards.

In 2016 the Rams went 4-12, again finished dead last in the NFL in total yards, and finished 31st in passing yards.

When Fisher was fired late in 2016, there was some talk that his failure with the Rams was all a result of never having a good quarterback. But that’s not quite right. Fisher had three good quarterbacks. The problem was that Fisher, even with three good quarterbacks, couldn’t put together a good offense.