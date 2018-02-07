Jeff Fisher’s Rams were a hotbed of quarterback talent

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2018, 6:14 AM EST
Getty Images

Nick Foles is the Super Bowl MVP, and he’s the NFL’s all-time leader in passer rating in the postseason.

Case Keenum led the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game, where he lost to Foles’ Eagles.

Jared Goff is one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, a 23-year-old Pro Bowler.

What do those three quarterbacks have in common? They were the three quarterbacks who started for the Rams in 2015 and 2016.

Any coach would kill to have that kind of talent at quarterback, and yet Jeff Fisher’s Rams put together an ugly offense with those three at the helm.

In 2015 the Rams went 7-9 and finished dead last in in the NFL in both passing yards and total yards.

In 2016 the Rams went 4-12, again finished dead last in the NFL in total yards, and finished 31st in passing yards.

When Fisher was fired late in 2016, there was some talk that his failure with the Rams was all a result of never having a good quarterback. But that’s not quite right. Fisher had three good quarterbacks. The problem was that Fisher, even with three good quarterbacks, couldn’t put together a good offense.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Jeff Fisher’s Rams were a hotbed of quarterback talent

  1. Makes you wonder how good Steve McNair could have been if it wasn’t for Fisher. His nickname in college was Air McNair but that never translated to the NFL, now we probably know why. McNair was good but was never considered a great passer in the NFL. How much of that was Fisher’s fault?

  2. “Nick Foles is the Super Bowl MVP, and he’s the NFL’s all-time leader in passer rating in the postseason.”

    Actually, you need 150 passing attempts to qualify for the passer rating record… he needs 11 more post-season passing attempts to qualify.

  3. In 22 seasons as a head coach, Fisher teams were in the top ten in yards 3x and top ten in points 2x. When Pederson talks about how being conservative will get you 8-8, we present to you exhibit A. Jeff Fisher.

    The guy can’t coach. A quarter century body of work proves it.

    It’s the talent alright, Jeff. The coaching talent. Or lack of it.

  5. dirtdawg53 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 6:27 am
    In 22 seasons as a head coach, Fisher teams were in the top ten in yards 3x and top ten in points 2x. When Pederson talks about how being conservative will get you 8-8, we present to you exhibit A. Jeff Fisher.

    The guy can’t coach. A quarter century body of work proves it.

    It’s the talent alright, Jeff. The coaching talent. Or lack of it.
    = = = = = = = = = = = =

    And I don’t have time to look it up, but I’m guessing all those top stats while when he was running Eddie George into the ground for 5 years.

  6. Yes Jeff it may have been, but luckily you couldn’t capitalize on it just like you could never capitalize on winning……………..EVER !!! Enjoy retirement Mr. 500 !

  7. Whatever. Keenums pop gun arm will always limit what he can do. Bradford was always injured. Foles is too erratic to make any kind of long term commitment. And no one knows how good Goff really is, Gurley did the heavy lifting on offense.

  12. Dam was I happy when the Titans finally wised up and parted ways. Only problem was they didn’t wise up enough and hired his deciples. For good or bad, we finally have something different with Vrabel.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!