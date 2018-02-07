Lions make it official with Pasqualoni as coordinator

Getty Images

Matt Patricia hasn’t pulled a McDaniels yet, so it makes sense that he’s still building his coaching staff.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions formalized some coaching moves, including naming Paul Pasqualoni their defensive coordinator.

His joining the staff was known for some time, and brings it full circle since Pasqualoni gave Patricia his first top-level college job at Syracuse.

“It was obviously a great opportunity for me to go home,” Patricia said last week of working with Pasqualoni. “Syracuse was home for me, and when you grew up in that area there really is no professional sports, so at the time it was Syracuse football, Syracuse basketball, that’s kind of what it is out there. And to have that opportunity to go back and then just to see kind of Coach Pasqualoni’s, the way that he handled the team, the way that he coached the team and the way that just everything was in order, very much sort of how you would want a football team run.”

The Lions also announced the hires of Jeff Davidson (offensive line), Brian Stewart (defensive backs), Chris White (tight ends), and David Corrao (director of football research). They’re also moving tight ends coach Al Golden to linebackers, and defensive special projects assistant George Godsey to quarterbacks coach.

Patricia’s scheduled to have a press conference at 3 p.m., I mean, unless he doesn’t. There’s still time.