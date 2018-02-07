Matt Patricia: What others have done in the past doesn’t have to do with me

The Lions introduced Matt Patricia as their new head coach at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon and there was one big difference from the last time we saw him.

Patricia’s trademark bushy beard has been pared back to a more manageable level, but he did pause at one point to put a pencil behind his ear in order to mimic a familiar look from his days as the defensive coordinator of the Patriots. The last of those days was not a good one for Patricia’s defense as they got strafed by the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, although he didn’t field any questions about the 41-33 loss during his press conference.

Patricia was asked what makes him different from other Bill Belichick assistants who have gone on to undistinguished careers as head coaches and what makes him different from past Lions coaches. Patricia was light on specifics, but made it clear that he wasn’t interested in what others had done with their opportunities.

“Whatever anybody’s done in the past doesn’t have to do with me,” Patricia said. 

The entire press conference was light on specifics, although Patricia did confirm that offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter will remain on the team’s staff. He didn’t say whether he or defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni will be calling plays, but did say that “the good thing” about being head coach is that you can call a play on either side of the ball anytime you want to call one.

Patricia said the team isn’t locked in on a defensive scheme and pointed to the need to wait for free agency and the draft to see how the personnel shapes up before making any big decisions in that area. General Manager Bob Quinn will be handling those areas and Patricia spoke often about his close relationship with Quinn as something that helped get him to Detroit.

Quinn said later that the two men will be “tied at the hip” and the chances that Patricia will buck those past trends for Patriots assistants and Lions coaches will have a lot to do with how well that partnership works in Detroit.

9 responses to “Matt Patricia: What others have done in the past doesn’t have to do with me

  1. No idea about the quality of the coach but if he was not involved with illegal videotaping, then I wish him well. That fanbase deserves a good team.

  Patricia was asked what makes him different from other Bill Belichick assistants who have gone on to undistinguished careers as head coaches and what makes him different from past Lions coaches.

    The beard. I think that should be obvious.

  3. Detroit should have been in the playoffs but HC got in the way. He always gets in the way. Not this guy. He’s gonna fight for our calls on the field and that will be a breath of fresh air. Bye Caldwell. Thx for the culture change at least

  4. For the trolls that want to blame Patricia for the defense allowing 41 points in the SB, that’s only 3 more points from what the #1 defense of the Vikings gave up against the same Eagles just two weeks prior. Coincidentally, the 3 points is what the defense allowed after Brady fumbled the ball to essentially lose the SB.

  5. “No idea about the quality of the coach but if he was not involved with illegal videotaping”

    Yeah wow, the only “illegal” taping was 1/2 of the first game of the 2007 season, and since we all know the zoom lens wasn’t invented until 2008 that that extra 30′ closer made a huge difference.

    SMH

  Patricia said the team isn't locked in on a defensive scheme and pointed to the need to wait for free agency and the draft to see how the personnel shapes up before making any big decisions in that area.

    That’ a positive statement lions fans.

  7. Quinn has already proven himself to be a more than capable player evaluator. Regardless of what Patricia’s individual HC abilities are, it undoubtedly increases his chances of success by having the Quinn familiarity as well as GM abilities. This ‘aint your father’s Ford here! …. well unless his was a Shelby, that might compare!

  8. jxt2521 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 4:13 pm
    Patricia said the team isn't locked in on a defensive scheme and pointed to the need to wait for free agency and the draft to see how the personnel shapes up before making any big decisions in that area.

    That’ a positive statement lions fans.
    _____

    No doubt that is! The concept of a coaching scheme that tailors itself to the abilities of the players on the team will be a refreshing change over anything the Lions have seen in… forever.

