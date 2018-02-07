Nick Foles changed Doug Pederson’s mind on fourth-down, “Philly Special” call

Posted by Charean Williams on February 7, 2018, 3:40 PM EST
Inside the NFL revealed it was Nick Foles who called the “Philly Special,” with the quarterback suggesting it to Doug Pederson as they discussed the fourth-down play call from the 1-yard line.

Foles says, “Philly Philly?” Pederson hesitates before answering, “Yeah. Let’s do it. Let’s do it.” Pederson then says, “Hold on,” before finally deciding it was the right call.

“I just had to process the whole situation: It’s fourth-and-goal; we’re in the Super Bowl; we’re on the 1-yard line right before halftime. Yeah, let’s go,” Pederson said Wednesday of his thought process in quotes distributed by the team. “I think I had previously called a certain personnel group for the play that I was calling initially and had to change all of that once all the information was gathered. We swapped gears and nobody really knew the play at the time until I gave out the wristband number. For instance, the offensive staff, they can hear me call the plays. I just called out the wristband number. And then you hear, ‘It’s Philly Special,’ and everybody got a little fired up about that.”

Pederson said the wristband number was “50-something.”

Foles, though, called it “Philly Philly” instead of “Philly Special.” Pederson said he knew exactly the play Foles meant.

“We knew exactly what we were talking about,” Pederson said. “Listen, Philly-Philly, Dilly-Dilly, Philly Special, it was all the same to us.”

While a wide-open Tom Brady dropped the pass intended for him, Foles scored on his.

“When that happened, that was obviously before our play and it just kind of went, ‘Wow that was kind of the same thought process, anyway,’” Pederson said. “Just glad that we were able to execute ours.”

  3. Will go down as the best play in the history of Philly sports. Still don’t know how the Eagles won that game without Sean Lee. I thought it was impossible for a team to win a football game without Sean Lee on their team

  6. lyfordjr says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:55 pm
    “That was the first brutal body blow to New England…….they never recovered.”

    Except that they did. New England came back and took the lead in the 4th quarter. And when they got the ball back down 5 with two minutes and change left, I can’t be the only one who fully expected them to win. My biggest concern at that point was that were going to score too quickly.

    The blow they didn’t recover from was the strip-fumble…

    —-

    Only if you look at the game the way Pats fans do. There was a lead change, no momentum change. For once I personally was never concerned about the outcome, because instead of wetting their pants Pederson decided he was going for the full 60 and wasn’t going to be intimidated like Quinn. Plus it was clear the refs weren’t going to decide the game, the real Pats MVPs.

  9. reddzen says:

    —-

    ——

    Bitter about NE’s 5 Super Bowls? BTW, Pederson had to go for a full 60 minutes…because they were down in the 4th quarter.

  10. The difference between Reid in ’04 and Doug on Sunday was unbelievable! Talk about student surpassing the teacher.

