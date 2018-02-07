Rangers trade Russell Wilson’s baseball rights to Yankees

Getty Images

Russell Wilson has been traded, but Seahawks fans need not worry.

The Texas Rangers traded Wilson to the New York Yankees and Wilson, a college baseball player who has previously spent spring training time with the Rangers, will play in spring training with the Yankees this year.

“While football is my passion and my livelihood, baseball remains a huge part of where I came from and who I am today,” Wilson said in a statement. “I’ve learned so much on the baseball field that translates to my game physically and mentally playing quarterback in the NFL. I thank the Rangers and their great fans for making me feel at home and a part of the family! While I embrace the chance to be a New York Yankee, I will forever be grateful to have been a part of a world class organization like the Texas Rangers.”

Wilson has always enjoyed playing baseball in his football offseasons. His desire to spend the spring playing baseball is one of the reasons North Carolina State decided to move on to Mike Glennon as its starting quarterback, resulting in Wilson transferring to Wisconsin.