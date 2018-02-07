Report: Bob Lamonte fires Josh McDaniels

Getty Images

The Colts wanted to hire him, and now his agent is firing him.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, agent Bob Lamonte is terminating his relationship with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Lamonte represented both McDaniels and Colts G.M. Chris Ballard throughout the process, and it’s was Lamonte’s responsibility to thread the needle and/or land the plane. He failed, either because he didn’t know his client well enough or he wasn’t paying enough attention to the warning signs before telling his other client, Ballard, that everything would be OK.

Regardless, it appears that Lamonte is breaking up with McDaniels before McDaniels can break up with Lamonte. Anyone else who is represented by Lamonte, or who is considering hiring him, should be paying close attention to Lamonte’s role in this mess — and his apparent effort to shirk any and all responsibility for it by trying to pin it all on his client through leaks to the media.

What Lamonte should be doing is defending McDaniels. The fact that Lamonte represents Ballard as well makes that impossible — a fact that should open the eyes of plenty of coaches and General Managers to the rampant conflicts of interest among the small handful of agents who represent the bulk of the people who run NFL teams.