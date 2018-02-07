Report: Chargers to hire Rip Scherer as tight ends coach

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to hire former UCLA assistant Rip Scherer as tight ends coach, per Bruce Feldman of SI.com

Scherer spent the last two seasons coaching tight ends at UCLA under head coach Jim Mora.

He had two previous stints in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers (2009-10) and Cleveland Browns (2005-08). Scherer was the quarterbacks coach under John Fox with the Panthers and served as quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach with the Browns under Romeo Crennel.

The majority of Scherer’s career has been spent in the college ranks. After two years as a graduate assistant at Penn State, Scherer spent 28 years coaching college ball before moving to the Browns in 2005. He served as head coach of James Madison from 1991-94 and Memphis from 1995-2000.

Scherer replaces John McNulty as the Chargers’ tight ends coach. McNulty left the team to become the offensive coordinator at Rutgers.