Report: Colts expected to request interview with Frank Reich

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2018, 10:40 AM EST
AP

The Colts thought they were going to introduce the offensive coordinator of the losing team in the Super Bowl as their new head coach on Wednesday, but they learned on Tuesday that Josh McDaniels will be staying in New England.

The offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champs appears to be on their list of candidates to take his place.

Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media report that the Colts are expected to request an interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich for the position. Reich’s name came up in conjunction with the Titans, but he did not interview for any head coaching openings last month.

Reich was on the Colts’ staff from 2008-11, serving as an offensive assistant, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach. He joined the Eagles when Doug Pederson, who calls the offensive plays in Philly, became head coach in 2016. Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz have been also mentioned as possible candidates in Indy.

15 responses to “Report: Colts expected to request interview with Frank Reich

  2. Amazing! Reich was a coach with the Chargers and left. The Chargers are the NFL’s ‘farm team.’ Like who do the Chargers have that we want or they’ll dump? Let’s see….Eric Weddle…Josh Lambo….Rodney Harrison…Junior Seau….LT….on and on. The Carson team is mismanaged..sadly.

  4. Two wrongs don’t make a Reich.

    (8 points is destroyed? In the old days (like last week) that was still one possession.)

  5. As an Eagle fan I hate to break up the band. However if the Colts sign Reich, the Eagles can promote Defillipis and keep him from going to Minnesota. I would prefer Flip over Reich. Either way one of them is gone.

  8. That would be a bad idea for Frank. The Colts are a mess right now. Luck is a huge question mark. The best thing for Reich to do would be to come back for another year in Philly and defend the championship with Wentz. After next season, take a look at some HC positions.

  10. By all acounts, a good man. Also a former QB with Bills and Panthers. Was backup to Kerry Collins, probably should have been the starter. Became a priest after football, I believe in the Reformed Orthodox church or some such. Whether the Colts job is the best move for him, who knows.

  11. No Eagles coaches/coordinators are going anywhere… he was already given permission for interviews and declined to take them.

  12. I was surprised that he didn’t get more interviews when there were six teams looking to fill HC spots. Reich has been pretty creative with his offenses over the years and had some success, and his years with the Bills showed he understood the offense well.

  13. factschecker says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:55 am
    Two wrongs don’t make a Reich.

    (8 points is destroyed? In the old days (like last week) that was still one possession.)

    XXXXXXXXX

    The dynastic New England Asteriks* have won their SBs by 3, 3, 3, 4 and 6. Just sayin’.

  14. greenbleeder says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:07 am
    I now hate Josh McDaniels. If he would’ve just taken the damn job, the Eagles coaching staff would’ve remained firmly intact.

    ———–

    Don’t worry, Reich will get a good look at Andrew Luck’s shoulder and decline the offer

