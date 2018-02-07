Report: Colts expected to request interview with Frank Reich

AP

The Colts thought they were going to introduce the offensive coordinator of the losing team in the Super Bowl as their new head coach on Wednesday, but they learned on Tuesday that Josh McDaniels will be staying in New England.

The offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champs appears to be on their list of candidates to take his place.

Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media report that the Colts are expected to request an interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich for the position. Reich’s name came up in conjunction with the Titans, but he did not interview for any head coaching openings last month.

Reich was on the Colts’ staff from 2008-11, serving as an offensive assistant, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach. He joined the Eagles when Doug Pederson, who calls the offensive plays in Philly, became head coach in 2016. Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz have been also mentioned as possible candidates in Indy.