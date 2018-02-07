Report: Vikings formally request permission to interview John DeFilippo

Getty Images

While the Eagles seem to be trying to keep quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, the Vikings officially requested to interview him for their offensive coordinator job, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. DeFilippo’s contract expires 10 days after the Eagles’ season ends, and Philadelphia appears ready to prevent him from interviewing until next week.

Indications are that the Vikings are willing to wait until next February 14 if the Eagles don’t allow DeFilippo to interview sooner.

It’s also possible Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich could leave for the head coaching job in Indianapolis, with the Eagles keeping DeFilippo with a promotion.

The Vikings already have interviewed Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski, former Vikings offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan.

Campbell also will interview for the Colts’ head coaching job.