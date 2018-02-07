Ryan Shazier, standing, gets a standing ovation

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier confirmed earlier this week that he’s still not able to walk on his own two feet.

But he got the crowd at a Pittsburgh hockey game on theirs last night.

Shazier got a standing ovation at last night’s Penguins-Golden Knights game, from local fans supporting the progress he’s made since his late-season spinal injury.

A well-deserved STANDING ovation for this guy. Welcome to the game, @RyanShazier! 👍 pic.twitter.com/IhBscrsXTT — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018

Shazier waved to the fans and was helped to his feet, acknowledging the crowd’s warm greeting as he put his hand over his heart.

He’s still not able to walk without assistance, but has made significant progress since the Dec. 4 injury against the Bengals, and the subsequent surgery.