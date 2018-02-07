Saints TE Josh Hill recovering from finger surgery

Getty Images

Josh Hill played the most snaps at tight end for the Saints during the 2017 season and he did it with what sounds like quite a bothersome injury to one of his fingers.

According to multiple reports, Hill had surgery recently to repair a finger injury that he played through during both the regular season and playoffs. The finger was reportedly bent at a 90-degree angle, which may not qualify as an acute or obtuse injury but certainly seems like the sort of thing that would keep many non-NFL players from continuing in their jobs.

Hill, who has played for the Saints since 2013, had 16 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in the regular season. He added six more catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ two postseason outings.

Hill, Michael Hoomanawanui and Coby Fleener, who ended the year on injured reserve with a concussion, are under contract at tight end for the Saints in 2018.