Steelers hire son of early Mike Tomlin mentor

Getty Images

Football is family, they like to say.

And the Steelers just brought in a member of a family close to them.

Via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers hired Blaine Stewart as a coaching assistant. He’s the son of the late West Virginia coach Bill Stewart, who died in 2012 of a heart attack.

The elder Stewart gave a kid named Mike Tomlin his first coaching job at VMI in 1995, creating a bond that obviously wasn’t forgotten.

Now that Tomlin’s the head coach of the Steelers he had a chance to pay it forward. Blaine Stewart played wide receiver at James Madison and the University of Charleston, where he just earned his MBA.