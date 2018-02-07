Take two: Saints sign Josh Huff, Jayrone Elliott

Getty Images

After having contracts for wide receiver Josh Huff and linebacker Jayrone Elliott nixed by the NFL, the New Orleans Saints finally have the players under contract for 2018.

The Saints officially signed Huff and Elliott on Tuesday after their original deals were scuttled by the league as they would have put New Orleans over the 90-man offseason roster limit.

Cutting defensive tackle Nick Fairley and releasing defensive tackle Tony McDaniel freed up the two roster spots needed to finally get Huff and Elliott under contract.

Huff has 51 receptions for 523 yards and four touchdowns in parts of four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Elliott recorded 57 tackles with two interceptions and four sacks in three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys last September but appeared in just one game before being waived.