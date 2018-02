Getty Images

The Texans have hired D’Anton Lynn as assistant defensive backs coach, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. Lynn will work with Anthony Midget, who the Texans promoted from assistant defensive backs coach after they fired John Butler.

Lynn is the son of Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.

D’Anton Lynn played at Penn State. He joined his father as a defensive intern with the Jets, a defensive assistant in Buffalo and a defensive assistant with the Chargers.