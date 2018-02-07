Tony Dungy: Josh McDaniels hanging assistants out to dry is indefensible

Getty Images

Former Colts head coach Tony Dungy is not a fan of Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels spurned the Colts having already told the team that he’d take their head-coaching job and already told assistant coaches they’d have a job on his staff, and Dungy took to Twitter today to denounce McDaniels’ actions.

“I can tell you there is NO excuse big enough to justify this,” Dungy wrote. “It’s one thing to go back on your word to an organization. But having assistant coaches leave jobs to go with you then leave them out to dry is indefensible.”

Dungy said the fact that McDaniels hadn’t signed a contract doesn’t change the fact that McDaniels gave his word.

“You make those decisions before you say I Do. Don’t get married start a family then say I changed my mind. He didn’t sign the contract but he said I Do,” Dungy wrote. “That is common decency and integrity. You don’t do that to the families of your peers.”

Dungy also said he doesn’t blame the Patriots for keeping McDaniels, but does blame McDaniels for violating a trust within the coaching community.

“Has nothing to do with a Bob Kraft. This is all on Josh McDaniels. He’s a grown man and has to take responsibility for his decisions,” Dungy wrote. “I can tell you in the football coaching community it’s not even close to being acceptable.”

Dungy is no doubt far from alone in feeling that way. And when or if McDaniels does become a head coach again, he may have a hard time convincing assistant coaches that he’s a boss they’d want to work for.