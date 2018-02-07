Tony Dungy: Josh McDaniels hanging assistants out to dry is indefensible

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2018, 4:13 PM EST
Former Colts head coach Tony Dungy is not a fan of Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels spurned the Colts having already told the team that he’d take their head-coaching job and already told assistant coaches they’d have a job on his staff, and Dungy took to Twitter today to denounce McDaniels’ actions.

“I can tell you there is NO excuse big enough to justify this,” Dungy wrote. “It’s one thing to go back on your word to an organization. But having assistant coaches leave jobs to go with you then leave them out to dry is indefensible.”

Dungy said the fact that McDaniels hadn’t signed a contract doesn’t change the fact that McDaniels gave his word.

“You make those decisions before you say I Do. Don’t get married start a family then say I changed my mind. He didn’t sign the contract but he said I Do,” Dungy wrote. “That is common decency and integrity. You don’t do that to the families of your peers.”

Dungy also said he doesn’t blame the Patriots for keeping McDaniels, but does blame McDaniels for violating a trust within the coaching community.

“Has nothing to do with a Bob Kraft. This is all on Josh McDaniels. He’s a grown man and has to take responsibility for his decisions,” Dungy wrote. “I can tell you in the football coaching community it’s not even close to being acceptable.”

Dungy is no doubt far from alone in feeling that way. And when or if McDaniels does become a head coach again, he may have a hard time convincing assistant coaches that he’s a boss they’d want to work for.

23 responses to “Tony Dungy: Josh McDaniels hanging assistants out to dry is indefensible

  2. Does Dungy want the job then? If he thinks the Colts are accurately reflecting the team personnel situation then he should pounce on that.

  5. Dungy is entitled to his opinion, but we’re only hearing one side of this story.
    Why would the Colts offer positions to support coaches when they did not yet have the Head Coach under contract? It’s Business 101. Until the ink is on the contract, BOTH sides have the right to change their minds. I never really understood why McDaniels would want to go to a team with Ballard and Irsay anyway. New England made him an offer and he decided to stay. Simple as that. The Colt organization should not have signed other coaches prior to getting McDaniels in the barn.
    Tony needs to weigh in after McDaniels has told his side, if he ever does. Tony is paid for giving his opinion, but get all the facts before making blanket statements.

  8. Agreed. When the story broke he was going back to New England, the first thing I thought about was the serious amount of disrespect for the coaches who already left their jobs and committed to Indy.

  9. McDaniel’s never signed a contract with the Colts, that is a fact. Given that he never signed a contract, how could McDaniels have ever been in position to sign these assistant coaches?

    If these guys signed with the Colts, it was Ballard’s decision to sign them, maybe with McDaniels approval, but he can’t hang this on McDaniels. Valid acted before he had a signed contract from McDaniels. Quit blaming Josh, and start blaming Chris Ballard

  10. It’s pretty safe to say McDaniels will never be offered a head coach job ever again. The guy can’t be trusted.

    What owner would want a guy like that running his team?

    What assistants would ever want to work for him?

  12. “And when or if McDaniels does become a head coach again, he may have a hard time convincing assistant coaches that he’s a boss they’d want to work for.”

    I had to laugh out loud at that one. I would bet money that if McDaniels ever becomes a a head coach, he will have no problem whatsoever hiring assistants. Not only that, I would also bet money that when the 2018 season ends, he’ll be approached for head coaching jobs by other teams. This is the NFL, come on. If you have a need, you’re going to climb down off that moral high horse in a hurry.

  13. He did the Colts fans a big favor. In two years they would be calling for his firing anyway.

  14. I wasn’t aware that he gave commitments to assistant coaches who left their jobs to go work for McDaniels. I agree with Dungy; that is just plain indefensible.

  15. I have nothing but respect for Tony Dungy and appreciate his views on this matter. It would be nice if he could fill in as Head Coach of the Colts while they are searching for a suitable replacement. Dungy knows the jam McDaniels left the Colts in. This “Yes I do and later No I changed my mind’ stuff just doesn’t cut it.

  16. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    February 7, 2018 at 4:20 pm
    This McDaniels guy didn’t he fail as a head coach already ?
    ———————————————

    So didn’t 31 other head coaches this year. Very insightful.

  17. McDaniels didn’t reveal his true character. He just confirmed it. He was an arrogant POS in Denver and cheater and nothing has changed.

    Colts lucked out that he didn’t keep his word. McD belongs in Cheatriotville.

  18. A Matter Of Trust. After this stunt, McDaniels will never be coveted by any organization except the New England Patriots.

  19. @slvrkng

    So then provide us with some hypotheticals that would be a strong defense for such a shady maneuver.

    Dungy’s point is there is no defense and says it as plain as day.
    That perspective does not require hearing the other side.

  21. I do feel for assistants caught in the lurch, but knowing the Colts this is like being stranded in Southampton because somebody tore up your ticket for the Titanic.

  22. people left jobs and passed on opportunities to join Josh’s future staff, its not just the colts that got burned, and some have the nerve to still defend him because he hadn’t signed the contract ? ? we are talking legality and technicalities vs. integrity here

  23. Why is this a surprise? Cheating Bill his mentor did this to the Jets…. and of course those paragons of virtue making up their fan base think its ok and they cant understand why people loath them….they think its because they win, but in fact its because they are DB…and its not dirt.

