Tony Romo to play in PGA Tour event next month

Getty Images

No longer having to worry about his back or offseason training, Tony Romo has the time and the freedom to play golf.

Now, though, instead of critics questioning his offseason commitment to football when he’s on the course, the CBS lead NFL analyst’s golf game will go under the spotlight.

Romo will play in next month’s PGA Tour event in the Dominican Republic. The former Cowboys quarterback received a sponsor exemption into the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on March 22-25.

Romo is a plus-0.3 handicap who has tried to qualify for the U.S. Open three times.

“As a professional athlete, the love and thrill of competition never entirely leaves you,” Romo said at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Outside of my family and football, golf is one of my greatest passions. So, playing and competing in a PGA Tour event is a dream come true. I am grateful to the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship for giving me an incredible opportunity to test my skills against some of the best on Tour.”