Vikings will interview John DeFilippo on Thursday

The Eagles are making the Vikings wait until next week to interview quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo. Unless they aren’t.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM reports that the Vikings will interview DeFilippo for the still-vacant offensive coordinator position on Thursday. Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that the interview wouldn’t happen until next week.

The interview comes at a time when Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich has emerged on the short list of candidates to become the Plan B head coach in Indy. The Eagles surely would like to promote DeFilippo to Reich’s position, if Reich leaves for Indy.

That said, the Vikings job could be more attractive to DeFilippo, because he’d have the keys to the offense in Minnesota. In Philly, he’d be working under coach Doug Pederson, an offensive specialist who calls the plays.