49ers announce Jimmy Garoppolo signing

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s new deal with the 49ers is signed, sealed and announced.

The quarterback signed the contract Thursday night, with the team announcing it in a press release. They have scheduled a press conference with Garoppolo at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

The five-year deal with a total value of $137.5 million is the highest per-year average on a long-term contract in NFL history.

Garoppolo went 5-0 in his five starts for the 49ers after arriving in a trade with New England on October 31. He won his only two starts with the Patriots.