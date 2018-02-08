49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo agree to five-year deal

The 49ers have their franchise quarterback locked up for years to come.

Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a five-year deal with the 49ers, according to multiple reports.

The full numbers aren’t out yet, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the total value is $137.5 million, which would make it just a bit better than the five-year, $135 million deal Matthew Stafford got from the Lions last year. At $27.5 million a year it’s the biggest per-year average on a long-term contract in NFL history, although there’s no word on how much of that money is guaranteed.

The 49ers could have used the franchise tag to lock Garoppolo in for this year, but they wanted to get a long-term deal with him done now so there would be no question that he’s their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Garoppolo played very well after arriving last season in a trade with the Patriots. The 49ers were 1-10 when Garoppolo became their starter, but they went 5-0 in games he started. Now they’ll see if he can turn the 49ers back into a Super Bowl team again.

100 responses to “49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo agree to five-year deal

  5. Congratulations kid! I’m rooting for him. I do think he’ll rise to the top of the QB ranks very quickly. The more you watch him the more you want to watch him. That’s the sign of a great player.

  11. That’s a helluva lot of money to give to a guy with a fairly short resume. Let’s hope he turns out to be a franchise QB and not Brock Osweiller 2.0.

  13. Interesting. I wonder where this will put Cousins next contract at. Grappalo is a very good, young QB. Can’t wait to see what he does with a full season under his belt.

  14. I’m just glad I won’t have to hear about Stafford being the highest paid quarterback anymore, keep them coming!

  15. Lawd that’s a lot of money, but I believe the hype is real. Now lets get him some interior linemen and a legit redzone threat at receiver.

  16. Good Luck with that!!! Overpaying these QB’s who have not won a darn thing is a stupid thing for individual teams ability to win a SB!!! It just seems the two don’t go together-unless the QB can throw it, run it, catch it, and intercept it, block it, and sack it!!!

    Rookie GM’s everything sounds good. But they are about to learn a hard lesson. ONE MONKEY DONT RUN NO SHOW!!!! I thought this dude would have learned something from Tom Brady!!! ITS ABOUT THE RINGS!!!

  19. Holy SH . . . It is getting tough to afford to field a whole team plus a top tier QB. The Pack have to pay Rodgers shortly. His value is going to be off the charts!!

  20. The lesson is that it is more lucrative to be really good over a really short sample size and get paid on sheer potential than it is to be an experienced veteran with a large body of work.

    Aren’t these insane gambles on relatively unproven players the reason the rookie cap was put in place?

  23. John Lynch doing work. In one year Shanahan and Lynch cleaned out Baalke’s left over rubbish, added an impressive draft class and found a franchise QB. Arrow on the 49ers is pointing up.

  24. That is a WHOLE lot of money for somebody not named Brady or Rodgers…….

  29. Good for him, he’s going to be a good one. Wish he would’ve come along to the Pats about 5yrs later than he did..

  34. And I though the Brock Osweiler contract was ridiculous. Franchise tag him and make him prove it for a full season. The guy happiest about this contract is Aaron Rodgers. What’s he worth, $35-40 million a year?

  35. The climb starts now, we have locked up GOATrapplo for the foreseeable future. #GoNiners #GOATrapplowillbringusSIX #nobodyhasitbetter

  36. Wow! That’s a lot of cheddar for someone whose only to date shown flashes of quality play. How many career starts? Good for him. Niners are definitely on the rise.

  37. Franchise tag? That’s not how we roll, dog. 49ers secure the players they believe in with multi year deals.

    Jimmy “Franchise” is taken care of, and it’s well deserved too. He made the whole team better last year.

  39. The way the QB’s are leap-frogging each other in salary a five year deal is far too long. He will be underpaid in 2 or 3 years especially when California taxes are taken into consideration. It would have been wiser to sign a 3 year deal for similar money per year or if the team would not do that then play the franchise tag game. Having said that I am glad that he got the big contract—he is worth every penny.

  41. Signing Jimmy G to 5year deal 137.5 million

    Average price for a decent 9ER ticket 60$

    Parking for the game 40$-100$

    Food and a beer 45$

    Watching a good QB leading your favorite team and giving you realistic hope of a SuperBowl victory

    PRICELESS

  42. At $27.5 million a year it’s the biggest per-year average on a long-term contract in NFL history

    Can we stop with this historical designation of contracts at this point? The value for the highest-paid player hasn’t gone down in years, and until it does, it seems silly to say “biggest in NFL history” or something of that nature. Just say “he’s the highest-paid player.”

  43. Dan Snyder and Bruce Allen, take note. That’s how you lock up a franchise QB, dick wads. Congrats San Fran…

  46. JIMMY G!!!! I’ve been following this guy for years. I was a big fan of NIU football in the Chandler Harnish / Jordan Lynch days, and i remember one week they had an in state div II opponent Eastern Illinois coming to DeKalb, where at the time they had the NCAA record home winning streak going on. Put a few bucks on the Huskies and kicked back to watch what i figured would be an easy win. Well by the end of the 1st quarter, i had already watched this EIU QB march up and down the field cool as could be, leading TD drive one after another. The poise, the footwork, the release, the demeanor, the leadership, it was all just plain as day to see. I couldn’t believe such a polished looking kid was leading this div II program. You could see it the first time you watched him play, he had “Sundays” written all over him. Especially when you see so many power conference programs on national TV, this kid from EIU instantly looked more impressive than any QB i’d seen in the SEC, B10, Pac-12, etc.

    Then i had to spend years listening to people compare him to Matt Cassel, Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett etc, just because the Patriots drafted him. Well Cassel was a college backup who nobody coveted. Hoyer is an undersized limited backup caliber QB who instantly crashes and burns once the heavy play action is taken away. Mallett was just an arrogant meathead. Jimmy is none of those things, he is none of those guys. Just being drafted by the same team doesn’t make him any of those guys.

    This guy has been working for a long time to earn this opportunity, and he’ll be worth every single penny that San Fran pays him. Good luck Jimmy!

  49. good for him and people wondered why the Patriots held on to him as long as they did and why the ultimately let him go…..Good for him but great move by the Patriots letting him go….27.5 million a year…GTFOH

  50. That number tells me that there is no way the Eagles can keep Nick Foles.

    Even if they wanted to, it wouldn’t be right to keep him from a potential $100 million dollars.

  51. ariani1985 says:

    February 8, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    2 yard Tom must be in an envious frenzy with this news!!!

    ===========================

    Why would Tom Savage be jealous? If you mean Brady, he was 2nd in YPA in 2017, and led the NFL in YPA most of this past year (finished in top 5) without his WR1.

  52. Great Decision, he excelled with a bad team, bring in the offensive line, WR, and defensive secondary pieces. Get your popcorn ready, bye bey Seattle.

  53. He’s better than Stafford, so while that is a hell of a lot of coin by anyone’s standards, it’s not out of line in the current market.

  54. nfliferfan22 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 1:39 pm
    The Pats dynasty is officially over! The Niners are back! Get use to it haters!

    ________________________________-

    Patriots play in the AFC 9ers in the NFC…….

    Neither team can prevent the other from being a Dynasty.

  56. goldrush36 says:
    Lawd that’s a lot of money, but I believe the hype is real…
    ———————-
    Nobody else does.

    akaodoyle says:
    Congrats to the Jimmy of G. Now go put the final nail in that Seahawks coffin.
    ——————————————–
    We’ve beaten you 9 times in a row, and 10 out of the last 11.

  58. ariani1985 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 1:39 pm
    2 yard Tom must be in an envious frenzy with this news!!!

    —————————

    Did you NOT watch the Super Bowl?

  61. Osweiller looked average at best in his 7 games with a Superbowl roster. The hype was way overblown to begin with. Jimmy made a garbage team exponentially better and went undefeated down his stretch of starts. The comparison is a joke. That is still a lot of coin though. The market for Quarterbacks is nuts.

  62. nwsuccess says:
    February 8, 2018 at 1:45 pm
    Just remember 49er fans, you showed this same excitement when Chip was hired. I would suggest not getting too far ahead of yourself
    ———
    Um, no one was excited with the Chip Kelly hire. No one. But have fun with that one year dynasty as the implosion in Seattle continues.

  63. So there you have it. If money like that is being offered to him he would have walked away from the Pats with them getting nothing in return had Belichick not traded him. Thats the real reason for the trade, and why it was just another case of Belichick being realistic and smart with his forward thinking. And not the soap opera sign of collapse that so many with a lesser understanding thought it to be. Next up is to see what the Patriots get with that second rounder. Whether it pans out or not it will still be something they would not have gotten had Belichick not made that trade.

  64. The QB market it out of control. Kirk Cousins is licking his chops right now. If Jimmy G is worth $137 million for 7 starts, Kirk is thinking he’s gotta be worth $150-$160 mil for 6 good seasons of work (Spoiler: He’s Not).

    What happened to players having to prove their worth before having to possibly set your franchise back years betting the house on 1 guy with a small sample size?

  66. milkmandanimal says:
    February 8, 2018 at 1:39 pm
    $27.1 million, not $27.5 million.

    Math is hard.

    ——————–
    137.5 / 5 = 27.5

    Reading is fundamental…

  67. You can’t start a run going from garbage to leagues highest paid QB who hasn’t done anything of note yet in his career. Clara will be rattling around in the 4th-2nd place slot for the next decade in the NFC West.

  70. God this is funny. All you 49er fans that said Russell Wilson’s contract was going to ruin the Seahawks forever at 21 mil per and now you’re cheering a 7 start QB getting 27 mil per year not counting the signing bonus which wasn’t mentioned but I bet it’s a whopper.

    You didn’t leave your hearts in San Francisco you left your brains.

  71. nwsuccess says:
    February 8, 2018 at 1:45 pm
    Just remember 49er fans, you showed this same excitement when Chip was hired. I would suggest not getting too far ahead of yourself.
    _____________________________________

    I do not know one single Niners fan that was really excited for Chip. Stop playing yourself

  74. This pretty much sinks Elways chances of signing Cousins unless he completely guts the team. Although I believe Jimmy G has higher upside, Cousins will more than likely get more because of his sample size. Absolutely no way DEN outbids the NYJ or even Buffalo/Cleveland. The NFL should be fun to watch for the next few years.

  76. As usual, commenters on this site have no perspective.

    Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, even Kirk Cousins will soon sign bigger deals.

    In two years time this contract will be a steal if Jimmy is the same player he was last year. In four years it could be one of the best contracts in football if he is an elite QB.

  77. As an eagles fan this makes me nervous… he gets that much for 7 career wins. What will Wentz get 2 years from now with a bigger body of work. I can’t believe they gave him the highest paid contract ever. He is making almost double Brady’s 15m/year. Probably why the patriots are always in it year in and year out. A qb that’s doesn’t make top dollar can basically get a team 2 solid starters if he does what Brady does. I hope Wentz takes the team first Brady route and not the let me make every cent I can and then whatever happens happens approach like this contract is saying. I know you have to lock up a young QB with tons of potential, but for over 27mil/year. That’s ridiculous!!

  78. Now if we could just get our social workers, in-home care providers and public school teacher’s contracts straightened out, we’d be on our way…

  79. theaxmancometh says:
    February 8, 2018 at 1:46 pm
    And I though the Brock Osweiler contract was ridiculous. Franchise tag him and make him prove it for a full season. The guy happiest about this contract is Aaron Rodgers. What’s he worth, $35-40 million a year?

    ————

    Rodgers may get paid, but he has his work cut out for him now. Vikings are very good. Matt Patricia now in there at HC and Chicago quickly improving. Rodgers kind of blew a great opportunity the last few years to get back tot he Super Bowl while his division totally sucked.

  80. Everybody is saying that’s a lot of money because it is

    Kirk Cousins is about to sign for at least 30mil a season
    So the 9ERS has to get in front of that deal

    If the 9ERS overpaid then that’s fine because I could name over 20 teams that would sign Garrapolo to that same deal right now

  81. Anything can happen but I think it’s a good investment. Good for him. For those saying he’s not experienced he’s had good training and it’s not like he’s just out of school. Teams don’t go anywhere without a franchise QB. 1-year tags don’t cut it.

  82. QB contracts need have their own separate cap. The QB contracts now days are killing the cap. That’s a lot of money for a guy with only a handful of starts, but that’s what you have to lay these guys anymore.

  83. Rams clearly the class of this division now with SF and Seattle battling for a wild card spot. NFC West gonna be must see TV. Stoked by this news. And for those hating the money deal – who cares? Not your momney

  84. I’m a Patriots fan since 1960 but they never did much before 2001. I’ve always been a fan of ND guy Joe Montana and the ‘niners. BB and TB have been a blast since 2001 without a doubt and I loved it. Hated to see Garoppolo go in a stupid trade. Patriots might be around for one more year but I think their era is over. Might have to go back rootin’ for the ‘niners unless the Pats come up with another winning combo, but how can they top the past eighteen years. I’ll still root for the Pats but the 49rs are going to be a close, very close, second for entertainment.

  85. I saw no Niners games this year, so I went to NFL.com just now to watch his highlights. Holy cow that kid is the real deal. He reminds me of Aaron Rodgers in that he can throw dimes flatfooted. San Fran is set as long as they can keep him healthy.

  86. This is great news for m’boy DaBreeze, a Super Bowl MVP who, thanks to “Jimmy G,” can now command a $35M per season contract, assuming New Orleans shows true loyalty.

  87. Did Bruce Allen see this? Maybe if hadn’t been so stingy with the money a few years ago he would have Cousins under contract right now instead of reading about how much money he will get with some other team.

  92. him now. Vikings are very good. Matt Patricia now in there at HC and Chicago quickly improving. Rodgers kind of blew a great opportunity the last few years to get back tot he Super Bowl while his division totally sucked.

    Let me rephrase that. Green Bay blew an opportunity. Rodgers has done his part and if he were on a team that actually built a team around him, he’d have had more chances for rings

  93. As I live outside SF, I watched every game this season on TV. Sure, his resume is rather thin as far as # of games played. But let me tell you. He absolutely elevated the level of the team’s play. I’ve watched NFL since, oh, 71 or so and I have -never- seen one guy come in and all of a sudden it’s like the rest of the team flicked a switch and said ‘OK, this is how to win games.’ Seriously. Is he worth this money? Don’t know, are ANY of them worth these insane salaries? The guy has a gun and his teammates believe in him. Couple that with Shan, Lynch, a good draft and maybe a FA pickup or three, and I believe we have a chance, which is more than we had with Kelly and Tomsula.

  97. milkmandanimal says:
    February 8, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    $27.1 million, not $27.5 million.

    Math is hard.

    ——————————-

    Hahahahahahaahaha!

    When trying to call someone elses math out, maybe you should double check your numbers first.. $137.5M over 5 years is in fact $27.5M per year. No clue how you got to $27.1M per year. Math isn’t hard, just hard for you.

  98. “sonnyp53 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 2:13 pm
    I’m a Patriots fan since 1960 but they never did much before 2001. I’ve always been a fan of ND guy Joe Montana and the ‘niners. BB and TB have been a blast since 2001 without a doubt and I loved it. Hated to see Garoppolo go in a stupid trade. Patriots might be around for one more year but I think their era is over. Might have to go back rootin’ for the ‘niners unless the Pats come up with another winning combo, but how can they top the past eighteen years. I’ll still root for the Pats but the 49rs are going to be a close, very close, second for entertainment.”

    NOT A Patriots fan. Don’t hurt yourself climbing down off the band wagon

