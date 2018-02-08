Bears interviewed McDaniels, had doubts he would leave the Patriots

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 8, 2018, 12:29 PM EST
Getty Images

The Colts were blindsided by Josh McDaniels’ decision to spurn their head-coaching job to remain the offensive coordinator in New England. But another team that interviewed McDaniels saw it coming.

The Bears also interviewed McDaniels for their head-coaching vacancy, but they never offered him the job. Instead, the Bears hired Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

One of the reasons the Bears preferred Nagy over McDaniels is that Nagy was eager to take the job. But McDaniels, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, left the Bears with apprehensions about his willingness to leave the Patriots.

The Colts were reportedly very high on Nagy, and the Bears acted fast to hire him as soon as the Chiefs were out of the playoffs. That looks very smart now, as the Bears have their man and the Colts are still working a month later, on finding their next head coach.

21 responses to “Bears interviewed McDaniels, had doubts he would leave the Patriots

  2. I mean, the guy started hiring his staff. How much more do you need to think he’s actually taking the job? This was a dirt bag move by McDaniels. I don’t care about the Colts or the Patriots, but he f***** those guys he convinced to come work with him in Indy.

  4. Great!! So the Colts got screwed through their own incompetence. Lovin’ it!!!! we have a succession plan, they don’t even have a QB or Coach for training camp.

    0-16 Colts and 16-0 Patriots

    The Colts visit to Foxborough may be worse than the 1940 NFL Championship game!!!!

  6. McDaniel is the main villain here, but the fact that *most* media members are placing NO blame on Ballard is laughable. The Bears front office saw his indecisiveness, but the wonderkid in Indy didn’t?

  9. More proof that the Colts are a clueless amateur organization. I mean even the Bears could read Josh’s lack of excitement for leaving a first class organization to go to something much much lesser.

  10. McDaniels has come off as rather creepy since he went to Denver.
    People wanted to blame Jay Cutler for wanting out but this shines the light directly at McDaniels. He is unstable.
    Unless he has been promised the big boy’s chair in New England real soon then he may never get another shot at a HC job in the NFL.

  12. The Colts were reportedly very high on Nagy, and the Bears acted fast to hire him as soon as the Chiefs were out of the playoffs. That looks very smart now, as the Bears have their man
    ——————————————————————————————————————
    Maybe we should reserve judgement about how smart the Bears are until we see how he does?

  13. savethebs says:
    February 8, 2018 at 12:34 pm
    I mean, the guy started hiring his staff. How much more do you need to think he’s actually taking the job? This was a dirt bag move by McDaniels. I don’t care about the Colts or the Patriots, but he f***** those guys he convinced to come work with him in Indy.

    ————————
    He was hiring his staff and fully intended to do it until information came out that suggested the Colts had misrepresented the Andrew Luck situation to him. Maybe if the Colts would have been more honest up front things would have unfolded more smoothly. But I think after lying about Luck for so long its just habit now.

  14. February 8, 2018 at 12:37 pm
    Great!! So the Colts got screwed through their own incompetence. Lovin’ it!!!! we have a succession plan, they don’t even have a QB or Coach for training camp.

    0-16 Colts and 16-0 Patriots

    ————-+
    Pats will likely win the AFC and return to the Superbowl, but lets put the 16-0 stuff aside. Thats silly talk for any team.

  16. Unless the Bears’ GM was also sharing McDaniels’ agent I’m sure he wasn’t headed there. The agent representing both McD and the Colts’ GM was the whole key to that deal. Odds are they had this in the works months ago. That explains why the Colts were so quick to announce the deal without a signed contract and why the agent totally flipped out when things fell through.

    If everything was really done in whirlwind of a few days does the agent go nuts and drop McDaniels as client for having second thoughts? That’d be rather odd. However, if they’d laid all the groundwork long ago awith McDaniels’ approval THEN you can understand why his backing out would cause so many bad feelings.

  18. There is a reason you have to SIGN an Employment Contract. How can you agree to something until you see all the terms in writing?

    If the Colts wanted to make certain they had him they should have had him sign the contract when he was there.

  19. McDaniels is a lap dog.
    He goes to all yhe parties but he didn’t get himself there. He will be unsuccessful once BB or TB are gone.

  21. Maybe McDaniels was uncomfortable being interviewed by the Bears senior management team not just the GM, Pace.

