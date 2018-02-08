Bears interviewed McDaniels, had doubts he would leave the Patriots

Getty Images

The Colts were blindsided by Josh McDaniels’ decision to spurn their head-coaching job to remain the offensive coordinator in New England. But another team that interviewed McDaniels saw it coming.

The Bears also interviewed McDaniels for their head-coaching vacancy, but they never offered him the job. Instead, the Bears hired Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

One of the reasons the Bears preferred Nagy over McDaniels is that Nagy was eager to take the job. But McDaniels, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, left the Bears with apprehensions about his willingness to leave the Patriots.

The Colts were reportedly very high on Nagy, and the Bears acted fast to hire him as soon as the Chiefs were out of the playoffs. That looks very smart now, as the Bears have their man and the Colts are still working a month later, on finding their next head coach.