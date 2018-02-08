Cardinals producing offseason documentary series to appear on Facebook

Getty Images

Tom Brady isn’t the only one looking to Facebook to host a documentary series.

The Arizona Cardinals announced plans on Wednesday for a series that will encompass the entire offseason for the team until the start of training camp in late July.

“From the search for a new head coach to the search for a new quarterback, ‘Flight Plan’ chronicles the offseason as the Cardinals take shape from the front office to the locker room. Follow the timeline from the final gun of the 2017 season, through the Draft, and up until Training Camp… with a few detours along the way.”

The series is reminiscent of the “All of Nothing” series that appeared on Amazon in 2016. The Amazon series chronicled the team’s entire season over eight episodes through the Cardinals’ NFC Championship loss to the Carolina Panthers in the 2015 season. The new series on Facebook will chronicle the team’s full offseason activities.

The first three episodes will focus on the coaching search that resulted in the hiring of Steve Wilks as the team’s new head coach, a profile of Wilks and the team evaluating prospects at the Senior Bowl, and the continued draft process with the team’s trip to the combine.