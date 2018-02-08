Chiefs release Darrelle Revis

Getty Images

Cornerback Darrelle Revis is a free agent once more.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the Chiefs have released the veteran cornerback. Revis signed with the Chiefs late in the regular season and had a contract for 2018 that called for him to make an $8.8 million roster bonus and $10 million in guaranteed money overall if he was on the roster at the start of the 2018 league year.

Revis played five games for the Chiefs in the regular season and made 11 tackles. He also played in their playoff loss to the Titans and batted a Marcus Mariota pass back to the Titans quarterback that wound up as a touchdown when Mariota advanced into the end zone.

Revis said last month that he wants to continue playing, but didn’t show much more than he did during a rough 2016 season with the Jets. That could leave this as the end of the line for a player who spent several years in his first Jets stint as one of the top defensive players in the game.