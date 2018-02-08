Chris Thompson vows to come back stronger

Getty Images

Chris Thompson had established himself in Washington’s offense when he broke his right leg in a November 19 game against the Saints. The running back finished his season on injured reserve, gaining 804 yards from scrimmage and scoring six total touchdowns.

“For me having such a good year, I felt like this was probably the best year I’ve had in my whole football career, including high school and college,” Thompson said on Washington’s The Team 980. “For it to happen the way it did, it was more so a freak injury and then now it’s like, everybody on Twitter and everything are just saying, ‘Oh he’s so fragile’ and I’m like, ‘Did you really look at what happened?’ It had nothing to do with me running the ball or getting hit or anything. It was a guy rolled up on me and I had my back turned. I really didn’t see him, but it’s just frustrating.

“To finally be able to have a very prominent role on this offense and to be able to execute like all the coaches knew that I could, and for it to just end halfway through the season was pretty upsetting for me.”

Thompson, though, is confident he will return as good as ever.

“The doctor’s kind of gave me some good news saying with this injury it was better to break it because it’ll come back stronger,” Thompson said. “So it’s just more of me being patient with it, with the rehab, and just kind of being smart. I’m known to want to progress as fast as I can so I think if I just stay patient with the process and everything I should be back to what I was before.”