Cleveland attendance proves customers aren’t total suckers

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 8, 2018, 11:04 AM EST
Getty Images

There are a few bedrock truths in the world, things you can count on year after year.

The Browns are bad at football, and market economies work.

According to Pat McManamon of ESPN.com, the Browns average attendance last year was 63,883, the lowest since the team came back to Cleveland in 1999. In fact, to find a year with fewer fans showing up, you’d have to go back to 1984, the year Sam Rutigliano was fired.

Even that average number is goosed a bit, since it includes their “home” game in London which drew 74,237 confused fans, who thought they were coming to see the best of American sport but got the Monkees instead of the Beatles.

Take out the London game and the average drops to 62,403, which is lower than 1995, the year the original Browns announced they were moving to Baltimore.

It’s the fourth straight year of declining attendance since 2013, when they averaged 71,242 at home. Stadium renovations in 2014 dropped the capacity of the stadium to 67,425. But they ranked 29th in the league in capacity of stadium filled at 85 percent.

Their average attendance in 2013 was 11th in the league. They’ve ranked 25th and 26th the last two seasons, though they haven’t ranked nearly that high in the standings, winning just one game.

The numbers might actually be worse, as the Browns count attendance by tickets sold rather than butts in seats.

So while the NFL as a whole is still healthy (as the new Thursday night package rights deal with Fox attests), there’s a clear correlation between success on the field and success at the gate. And Browns fans, anecdotally among the best in the league, seem to finally be voting with their wallets.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Cleveland attendance proves customers aren’t total suckers

  3. Not to defend the Browns for being a good organization, but attendance is down league wide and has been for years.

    All teams count attendance as seats sold, not people in them, and in that case the Browns are also not alone in this practice. So while yes you’re right the league is fine by TV revenue, it certainly has a massive problem with game day interaction and pretty soon I’m sure that will drive down the ratings and therefore the revenue.

  4. Despite being in the playoff hunt until the final weekend, the Chargers averaged less than half of the Browns number and couldn’t sell out a 27,000 seat soccer stadium. And those that did show up for a majority were there for the vising team. Embarrassing to say the least. Say what you want about the Browns inept FO, their fans still support the team. Kinda feel bad for the Brown faithful.

  6. Browns fans deserve better. They really do. So loyal.
    And that’s said from someone who doesn’t have much positive to say about Ohio.

  10. Perhaps it has something to do with the NFL canceling the long standing policy of not televising games locally if the stadium is not sold out. The rules have changed now that all games can be broadcast to local audiences.

  12. clevelandrocksyourface says:
    February 8, 2018 at 11:13 am
    Why would we pay for tickets, parking, and outrageously expensive booze when they were obviously tanking?

    The Browns were not tanking, and if you are a Browns fan you should be ashamed of your small mindedness. They have a QB who gives it up 2-4 times a game, usually while driving or in the red zone, and that would kill any team. If you seriously think they weren’t trying to win football games, you don’t watch enough football or aren’t bright enough to understand it.

  13. Blind faith can only take you do far. At some point there has to be a payoff, or at least be teased.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!