Colts plan to interview Leslie Frazier

The Colts are starting from scratch in their head-coaching search after they were spurned by Josh McDaniels, and the list of candidates is starting to come out.

Among the candidates is Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. The Colts have contacted the Bills about setting up an interview, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Frazier just finished his first season as defensive coordinator of the Bills. He has previously been the head coach of the Vikings and spent many years in the NFL as an assistant, including two years as a Colts assistant under Tony Dungy.

Other candidates for the Colts head coaching job include Dan Campbell and Frank Reich.