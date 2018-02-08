Dave Gettleman bringing former Panthers lieutenant in to consult

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman has reached into his Carolina past for some help in his personnel department.

Via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Gettleman has brought in former Panthers director of player personnel Mark Koncz as a consultant.

Koncz was let go in a reorganization of the Panthers front office when Gettleman left and Marty Hurney came back as an interim G.M.

When the longtime pro personnel director was given a new title in Carolina under Gettleman, they made Matt Allen (the grandson of Jerry Richardson) the pro director there.

Gettleman got rid of longtime Giants staffer Marc Ross when he was hired, so backfilling the personnel department was necessary, and he went with a familiar face.