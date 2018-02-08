DeMarcus Ware would like to mentor pass rushers

Getty Images

DeMarcus Ware said that a few teams contacted him about returning to action after he retired following the 2016 season, but he didn’t have the desire to play again.

Ware wouldn’t mind having a role with one of his former teams, though. Ware worked for NFL Network in his first year of retirement, but his contract is up and he said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, that he’s “really trying to get back into mentoring the guys” by doing pass-rushing stuff throughout the week.

Ware spent one day working with Cowboys pass rushers last year, but said he is “talking about really making an impact this year” and thinks defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli would open to it.

“He loved it because he knows I’m a technician and that’s what he predicates his game off of,” Ware said. “It’s about technique, knowing the strategy and that’s what I do very well and he enjoyed when I was out there.”

Ware will be working with the Cowboys as a draft ambassador when the event comes to Dallas in April and is expected to join the team’s Ring of Honor at some point in the future. That will be a lasting testament to impact on the Cowboys that goes beyond tutoring the current players, but any help he can offer in that area would likely be appreciated.