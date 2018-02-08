Eagles fans in position well ahead of parade

Getty Images

The Eagles will be rolling through Philadelphia on Thursday and it may already be too late to get a good seat.

The parade wraps up at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and swarms of fans were already in position at the steps made famous by Rocky Balboa several hours ahead of the parade’s 11 a.m. ET start. It will still be quite a few hours before the Eagles join them and the crowd figures to swell even more by that point.

Similar shots on social media show crowds massing along the route and plenty of people are getting the day off to enjoy the celebration. Philadelphia public and archdiocesan schools are closed along with many local colleges and universities, city offices, a number of museums (including the Philadelphia Museum of Art) and other businesses. Bars will be staying open, including ones that will be distributing free Bud Light to make good on right tackle Lane Johnson‘s preseason pledge.

Those that enjoy the free beer and/or other purchased libations will need somewhere to go when nature calls. Darren Rovell of ESPN reports there are 850 porta potties lined up along the parade route and it will certainly be better to be early than late when it comes to making use of them on Thursday.