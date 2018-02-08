Eagles long-snapper: Team ran fake walk-through in the event Pats were watching

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2018, 7:28 PM EST
Getty Images

Only four days after Rams Hall of Famer Orlando Pace resurrected suspicions about shenanigans at the final walk-through practice before Super Bowl XXXVI, a member of the new Super Bowl champions claims that the Eagles ran a phony walk-through practice before Super Bowl LII to counter any type of foul play.

Appearing on 620 WDAE in Tampa, long snapper Rick Lovato said that the Eagles specifically didn’t run plays like the “Philly Special” at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“We had run that play during a walk-through like two weeks ago,” Lovato said, adding that the Eagles purposefully did not run the play in Minnesota due to concerns that the Patriots may be watching.

“I believe our whole walk-through was just a complete fake walk-through,” Lovato said. “We did it at the stadium. There were certain people walking around. . . . I believe I overheard someone say a lot of the plays we were running weren’t even in the playbook for the Super Bowl.”

But why not take advantage of the opportunity to practice the actual plays in the stadium where the game was going to be played, one day beforehand?

“We already had our game plan set all week for the last two weeks,” Lovato said. “We had two weeks to prepare for that game. A measly walk-through the day before the game, we weren’t going to show anything to anyone, especially being at the stadium.”

There’s absolutely no evidence that the Patriots were watching the Eagles on Saturday or any other Super Bowl opponent prior to any other Super Bowl. Still, it apparently didn’t hurt the Eagles to conceal the plays they planned to run the next day, and to not run them one last time in a setting that was less-than-half-speed, at most.

Permalink 39 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

39 responses to “Eagles long-snapper: Team ran fake walk-through in the event Pats were watching

  3. I think that’s the first time I ever heard a “Long Snapper” quoted regarding anything about “football”. Normally it’s only when he has another vocation, like he’s doing magic tricks or when they completely screw up a snap like Trey Junkin.

  4. Congrats to Philly for winning a great game. If you don’t believe that the Patriots have been this good for this long…then they own real estate between your ears.

  9. Brilliant. What’s next, coaches covering their mouths on the sideline so nobody can decipher the play call?

  12. Well, when you have a well deserved reputation for skirting or downright ignoring the rules, an ounce of caution and prevention is a smart way to proceed.

  16. Matty P definitely didn’t tape their plays. His defense was historically bad and his calls prove how clueless he is.

  17. That’s likely what made the difference in the game. Seriously, I’ve never seen a franchise with a reputation for cheating as much as the one in New England.

  22. Once a cheater always a cheater. And now they got fooled and beaten by their own game. They should put asterisks on tjose first 3 Super Bowls the Pats supposedly won.

  23. There are some feeble minds out there that believe a 17 year run of greatness is all due to cheating.

  24. tylawspick6 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 7:34 pm
    what a classless tool

    ////////////////

    Why? Because it didn’t afford the pats the opportunity to cheat? What a classless tool

  26. Preparing for the most notorious cheaters in sports..
    Great move, because I’m sure they were filming.

    How proud New England must be, knowing there is an * along side of every “championship”…

  29. tylawspick6 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 7:34 pm
    what a classless tool
    ===========================================================================================
    Don’t be so hard on yourself. Your team lost, you’ll get over it. It’s just a game, plus, for most of us, being a fan of a certain team is only a function of where we were born. It’s not like we have any vested interest in their success beyond bragging rights, nor do we have any impact on their success. Some people just need to have the affiliation with a winning team, thinking that it somehow makes them better than others, which makes no sense.

  33. Anyone who thinks the Pats win by cheating simply hasn’t watched them play. They win with discipline and adaptability. And they don’t always win. If they were actually cheating, the results would be different.

    Unless you think that falling behind 28-3 in a Super Bowl is all part of some master plan?

  34. Pats fan here… Congratulations to The Eagles. They had an aggressive, creative game plan and made the plays on defense when they had to.Looking forward to next year.

  35. I heard they also had a Malcolm Butler clone getting burned at this fake walk through . Plan worked to perfection

  36. Winning superbowls was getting a little boring. I guess I’ll have to go watch the current best team in the NHL (Bruins), and the first place Celtics. How ’bout them Sixers and Flyers! Enjoy your one title… That’s all your gettin’.

  37. Here’s all the proof you need that inside the league they know the pats cheat. Goodell destroyed the evidence so the public would never see but the teams know. That’s part of why the deflategate penalty was high, because owners were mad that Goodell let them off so lightly for spygate.

    All the Pats Super Bowls were close. A play here or there and they could easily be winless in the super bowl. In other words, the advantages of their spying really could be the difference.

  38. .
    Let’s hope that the immortal Rick Lovato has a good 15 year career in Philly. If he’s ever cut he may find that Belichick has a lot of contacts in the league who may not think highly of a lackey long snapper publicly accusing the Patriots of cheating without even a shred of evidence.
    .

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!