Eagles players fired up for today’s parade

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Chris Long has been imagining what victory parade would look like for months.

And for Eagles fans waiting for a Super Bowl title, the wait has been even longer, which will make this morning’s parade that much sweeter.

“It’ll be better because they’ve been waiting longer,” Long said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “In my experience, these fans are unbelievable here in Philly.”

They’ll be out in full force today, even the young ones. Schools have been closed for the event, and there’s the promise of free beer for the older fans.

“We’re really excited about it,” quarterback Nick Foles said. “I know there’s supposed to be millions of people. I can’t wait to go down Broad, go down to the art museum and just see everything. This is what you dream of, so it’s really cool.”

So when they start their journey up Broad Street at 11 a.m. headed for the famous steps, the Eagles know it’s going to be special for an entire city, not just the players.

“We’re blessed. We all did it. They did it too,” wide receiver Nelson Agholor said of their fans. “The people that are smiling, they did it. Playing two games in the playoffs at home and taking over that and then going over to Minnesota and taking over that, the city of Philadelphia, everybody, we earned this. Let’s go party. I’m going to try to not swear on air.”

A noble goal, but one perhaps not shared by all who will be in attendance.