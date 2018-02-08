Edwin Jackson’s family offers thanks for “overwhelming expressions of love”

Getty Images

Super Bowl Sunday got off to a somber start with the news that Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was dead at 26 after he was hit by a drunk driver while standing on the side of a highway in Indianapolis.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard offered one of many remembrances of Jackson’s life during a press conference on Wednesday and Jackson’s family offered thanks to all of those who have reached out in the wake of their loss.

“The parents and family of Edwin Jackson would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming expressions of love, condolences, concern, and care during this sudden and tragic loss. We were blessed to have had an amazing son who lived a life that extended respect, love, and genuine concern to everyone. He showed compassion for his community and strived to be an example to kids who looked up to him.

“We have lost a son, a brother, a nephew, and an uncle. The Indianapolis Colts and the National Football League have lost a young and rising star – one who truly loved the game of football, and played it with a passion. We thank the City of Indianapolis for embracing Edwin and treating him as one of their own. We also thank Mr. Irsay and the entire Colts organization for allowing Edwin to fulfill his dream of playing the game that he worked so hard for and loved immensely. We are also grateful for the Georgia Southern University and Westlake High School communities, who supported Edwin along his journey to success.

“While we mourn the loss of an amazing young man, we also celebrate his remarkable life and hope that his life serves as an example to young people around the world that, with a plan and hard work, dreams can come true. As we grieve our loss, we are aware that the family of Mr. Jeffrey Monroe also grieves the loss of their loved one. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to them during this time.

“In this darkest moment, we choose to remember Edwin for the wonderful things he accomplished in his short time on earth, including the Edwin Jackson 53 Foundation that he started to empower athletes and youth. For those seeking to honor Edwin, we ask that in lieu of flowers and cards you help to keep his legacy alive by contributing to his foundation. To learn more visit www.EdwinJackson53.com.”

Monroe’s family has asked that those looking for a way to pay their respects consider giving money to Back On My Feet. The organization works to combat homelessness “through the power of running, community support and essential employment and housing resources.”

Monroe will be laid to rest on Friday in Indianapolis while Jackson’s funeral will be held on Monday in Atlanta.