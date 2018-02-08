Jason Kelce steals the show at Eagles parade

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2018, 3:16 PM EST
Getty Images

Philadelphia came out en masse to celebrate the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title at Thursday’s parade and it’s hard to imagine that too many people’s lasting memory of the event won’t include center Jason Kelce.

Kelce dressed like a reveler in the annual New Year’s Mummers parade and spent part of the day walking the route to lead fans in rounds of “no one likes us, we don’t care.” He also borrowed a bike from a police officer and rode another portion of the route before taking the stage at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a speech that was riddled with expletives and resonated with the crowd.

Kelce followed up on the underdog theme that played a big part in the Eagles’ playoff run and ran through a long list of Eagles who lived up to that profile. He referenced Chip Kelly pushing top personnel exec Howie Roseman aside and said Roseman returned two years ago “with a purpose, a drive to make this possible.” He noted former NFL exec and, per Kelce, “clown” Mike Lombardi calling Doug Pederson the least qualified head coach in the league and then ran through knocks delivered to just about every player on the Eagles roster before saying that being underdogs made the Eagles “hungry dogs.”

Hungry dogs run faster,” Kelce said to loud cheers. “Bottom line is we wanted it more.”

Kelce closed by including Philadelphia fans in the group of underdogs and left a final message of “f— ’em” to those who doubted the Eagles this season.

The whole thing is well worth a watch, although it’s likely best done away from the office and any impressionable young ears. Tight end Zach Ertz took the stage next and posed a question many others were likely asking when he pondered how he was supposed to go on after that performance.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Jason Kelce steals the show at Eagles parade

  1. A lot of lofty promises made about the future on the steps of the art museum steps today

  3. Millwall FC would be proud of Kelce as their “Firm” has been chanting “No one likes us we don’t care” for ages now.

  4. Hopefully the Philthydelphia football team will resume its rightful place in doing nothing – their arrogance and sense of entitlement is wearing very thin.

  8. Everything he did and said was so Philly. except the Millwall chant, but the Philadelphia Union stole it and since then it’s been bleeding into the Eagles bit by bit. Now I think it got locked.

  9. Great message for the kids. He is the chase Utley of this parade. Classless. And we wonder why this is a town of dopes.

  10. Sounds like BS to me. If they truly “don’t care” that noone likes them, why bring it up in the first place? Why make it a rallying cry? If it doesn’t matter, it should have no affect/effect on you what so ever. Philly fans, most of them anyway, are disgusting and instead of rectifying their behavior, embrace it in an obviously faux way.

  11. They played their hearts out and earned the victory. If that’s how he wants to celebrate that’s his right.

  12. I’m guessing most Philly fans loved it but I would be embarrassed if a player used that kind of language in front of such a diverse group of people. Probably spoiled the whole thing for people who brought their kids.

  13. Hope there weren’t any kids listening to that. To have just won an historic victory and then resentfully complain about disrespect in profane terms sounds like really poor role-model material.

  14. Kelce is a stud. He was a force in the superbowl. Definitely stood out to me. Great speech and he is right!

  15. youbettercallsaul says:

    February 8, 2018 at 3:24 pm
    Millwall FC would be proud of Kelce as their “Firm” has been chanting “No one likes us we don’t care” for ages now.

    ___________

    Only difference is that Kelce and his team play a real sport.

  16. This is what we as Eagles fans have been waiting for since forever, and Jason Kelce embodies everything that our team, and city is all about. We don’t care what other people think about our fan base, so all the national media, and the outsiders can bitch and whine about Philly fans this, Philly fans that, and do the same lazy old stories about snowballs at Santa, and all that crap, but like Kelce said WE DON’T CARE, and that’s a more polite way than he said it

  24. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:

    February 8, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    A lot of lofty promises made about the future on the steps of the art museum steps today

    ——————————-

    Nothing excessive, but you mean like at every other sports championship parade since the very first one? Breaking news! Your troll game is definitely in off-season mode.

    The World Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

  25. The 2017 NFL season started and ended at the same spot.

    Thank you Jason Jelce! I will remember that forever

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!