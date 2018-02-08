Joe Staley: 49ers are in good hands with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm

Posted by Charean Williams on February 8, 2018, 4:12 PM EST
Getty Images

The 49ers believe they have their franchise quarterback, and they now have Jimmy Garoppolo signed for five years.

“The way he came into the huddle and practice when he was there for two days and really just kind of took over,” 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday. “He was kind of snapping at guys, ‘Hey, pay attention. This is what we’re doing right here.’ There was no kind of feeling-out period with him. He did it in a way too where it didn’t come off as arrogant or anything like that. It was just like I’m asserting myself. This is what we need to do. I think a lot of that comes from who he was job shadowing for the first three or four years of his career over there in New England.

“He’s a great guy. I can’t say enough positive things about him. I think the franchise is in good hands with him at the helm.”

Garoppolo won all five games he started for the 49ers after arriving in a trade with the Patriots at the trade deadline October 31. It sold the team and the players on him as their long-term answer at the position.

“I think once you have a lot of confidence in what the quarterback is doing, it kind of raises everybody’s level around him,” Staley said. “I think you just kind of saw that at the end of the year. He was raising everybody’s level of play throughout the season as he went. We’re excited to have him for the entire offseason and training camp and then the full season.”

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Joe Staley: 49ers are in good hands with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm

  1. There’s player on the Niners’ roster whose opinion on this holds more weight. Joe Staley is one of the most high character and professional individuals in the NFL. If he’s gushing over anybody, it’s probably for good reason.

  3. It’s looking more and more like we traded the wrong QB. No way Garoppolo gets outgunned by a backup QB in the SB.

  4. The Niners had more cap space than any team in the conference, this deal won’t preventing them from signing a few quality free agents and STILL have money to roll over next year to extend the veterans they wish.

    We have our cornerstone, now let’s build our franchise.

  5. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    February 8, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    It’s looking more and more like we traded the wrong QB. No way Garoppolo gets outgunned by a backup QB in the SB.
    __________________________________________________________________
    Yes, by all means blame Tom Brady for the FORTY-ONE points your defense gave up!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!