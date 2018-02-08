Josh Rosen: I wanted to win more

February 8, 2018
Josh Rosen is one of the top prospects in this year’s NFL draft. That doesn’t mean the UCLA quarterback is without questions.

Rosen played only six games as a sophomore because of a shoulder injury. He missed the Bruins’ bowl game in December after being diagnosed with two concussions in a four-week span to end his UCLA career.

He also had only a 17-13 record in three seasons as a starter.

“I wanted to win more,” Rosen said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Alex Marvez of the Sporting News. “To be honest, I really didn’t accomplish a lot of the goals that I set out to do, which was really frustrating. All of the individual stuff kind of comes along with team success.

“But I also learned a lot in my three years at UCLA. I learned how to handle a lot of ups and a lot of downs — adversity, success — so it was a blessing in disguise. UCLA is an incredible school. I wouldn’t have attended anywhere else, even in retrospect. I’m glad I went through those three years for good and bad.”

Rosen is doing his pre-combine training at Proactive Sports Performance in Southern California. The 3DQB quarterback whisperers have worked with Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford in the past.

“I’ve made I think some pretty good strides,” Rosen said. “It’s fun to get out there and chuck the ball around.”