Judge orders Adrian Peterson to pay more than $600,000

Getty Images

Running back Adrian Peterson has left Minnesota, but Minnesota hasn’t forgotten about him. In more ways than one.

Via the Minneapolis Star Tribune, a Hennepin County judge has ordered Peterson to pay more than $600,000 that he had failed to pay after taking out a $2.4 million loan in 2016.

Peterson borrowed the money from Crown Bank in May 2016, at an annual interest rate of 7.5 percent. Peterson borrowed the money to refinance other debt.

He paid $1.9 million, but for some reason he stopped paying. And for some reason Peterson never responded to or otherwise contested the civil lawsuit that Crown Bank filed after he defaulted on the loan.

Peterson must pay $609,786 in both principal and interest, along with $28,868 in legal fees.

And, yes, it costs nearly $30,000 to initiate and win a civil lawsuit when the defendant doesn’t even try to fight it.