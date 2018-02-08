Julius Peppers had shoulder surgery Thursday

Getty Images

Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers spent some time in the operating room on Thursday.

Peppers posted video of himself in a hospital bed on social media Thursday and the Panthers announced a short time later that he underwent right shoulder surgery. Peppers wrote that “everything went smooth and I’m recovering well.”

Peppers wore a brace on his right shoulder at times during the 2017 season, but didn’t miss any games. He recorded 11 sacks and two forced fumbles in his return to the team that made him the second overall pick of the 2002 draft.

Peppers is not signed for the 2018 season and the 38-year-old was not willing to discuss whether 2017 might have been his final season before the Panthers played the Saints in the Wild Card round. Peppers ranks fourth all-time with 154.5 sacks while playing for the Panthers, Bears and Packers.