Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2018, 11:31 AM EST
A franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game in 27 years has raised ticket prices for five in a row, and counting.

Via the Detroit Free Press, Lions president Rod Wood said Wednesday that the cost of seeing the team play in person will go up again. Wood dubbed it a “slight price increase,” but it’s still an increase.

Per the Free Press, last year’s increase averaged 2.8 percent. More details as to this year’s price hike are coming Thursday. (Perhaps the best time to drop this news will be right around 5:00 p.m. on Friday.)

Ultimately, however, each team needs to decide whether and to what extent prices should go up or go down, balancing the problem of charging too much against charging too little — and letting scalpers make more on the secondary market.

Despite a generation and a half of postseason failure, the Lions have been competitive and relevant in recent years. Which is a marked improvement over many of the Lions teams since the trade — and curse — of Bobby Layne.

9 responses to “Lions raise ticket prices, again

  3. Basic laws of supply and demand. Every game at Ford Field is sold out and since the Fords are running a business to make money they correctly assume that they can charge more and the games will still sell out so that’s what they’re doing. People who aren’t real sharp will take this post as an opportunity to bash the Lions but those same geniuses would probably run a business into the ground within a month of taking it over

  4. @In Teddy We Trust says:
    February 8, 2018 at 11:36 am
    Hey, three second-place finishes in the last four years is the best the Lions have done since the early ’90’s. You have to strike while the iron is h…luke warm
    While Minnesota has 2 thirds and a last place finish in the last 5 years.

  5. I think the more important question is how the average ticket prices compare to other similarly situated NFL cities. If the Lions are just catching up to league average, no biggie, but if the prices are higher, maybe then they are due some grief.

  6. irishgary says:
    February 8, 2018 at 11:58 am

    While Minnesota has 2 thirds and a last place finish in the last 5 years.
    I see you conveniently left out the two first-place finishes in the last three years. I thought it was all about championships?

  7. Exciting football puts fans in the seats. The Lions have that. Fans want to see big time players make big time plays against big time competition. They’ll pay.

  8. @In Teddy We Trust says:
    February 8, 2018 at 12:10 pm
    irishgary says:
    February 8, 2018 at 11:58 am

    While Minnesota has 2 thirds and a last place finish in the last 5 years.
    I see you conveniently left out the two first-place finishes in the last three years. I thought it was all about championships?

    I also left out the Vikings being 0-4 in Super Bowls, and blowing at least 3 NFC championship games.

    So exactly what Championships would you be speaking of.

