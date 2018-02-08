Lions raise ticket prices, again

Getty Images

A franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game in 27 years has raised ticket prices for five in a row, and counting.

Via the Detroit Free Press, Lions president Rod Wood said Wednesday that the cost of seeing the team play in person will go up again. Wood dubbed it a “slight price increase,” but it’s still an increase.

Per the Free Press, last year’s increase averaged 2.8 percent. More details as to this year’s price hike are coming Thursday. (Perhaps the best time to drop this news will be right around 5:00 p.m. on Friday.)

Ultimately, however, each team needs to decide whether and to what extent prices should go up or go down, balancing the problem of charging too much against charging too little — and letting scalpers make more on the secondary market.

Despite a generation and a half of postseason failure, the Lions have been competitive and relevant in recent years. Which is a marked improvement over many of the Lions teams since the trade — and curse — of Bobby Layne.