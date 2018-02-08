Lions talked to Patricia about his Goodell shirt

Last week when he was the Patriots defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia was asked if he regretted wearing a T-shirt with Roger Goodell in a clown nose.

He brushed it aside then, saying all his focus was on the Eagles. But when he interviewed with the Lions, it definitely came up and he definitely answered.

Via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said they discussed it during the interview process.

It is not a concern at all,” Quinn said. “And yes, we talked about it. I’d say very briefly.”

Openly taunting a commissioner is the kind of madcap hijinks you can get away with when you’re an assistant. When you’re a head coach, the standards for mocking authority are different.

Team president Rod Wood declined to share Patricia’s response, but seemed content with what he heard.

“I did get a very satisfactory answer,” Wood said. “I’m not going to tell you what the answer was. I think that Matt has talked to Roger since that happened.

“I don’t think it’s going to affect how Roger views the Detroit Lions.”

They better hope not, because Goodell was reportedly steamed about Patricia wearing the shirt after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI. As it turns out, some people don’t like being portrayed as clowns.

14 responses to “Lions talked to Patricia about his Goodell shirt

  2. Is this goof ball obsessed with pencils?, he actually has one sticking in his ear during his press conference with the Lions………..unreal!!!

  5. That shirt said more about Patricia and the Pats then it did about the man on the shirt.

    Funny that Pat fans had their whole clown thing they were going to do to Goodell in week 1 after they raised their banner. Then the team got curbstomped by KC in their own house. Kind of fizzled out after that. Go figure!

  8. “As it turns out, some people don’t like being portrayed as clowns”

    Given his actions with Deflategate, and how he has continuously bungled so many other situations, Goodell has fully earned this portrayal. I just wish Patricia wore this t-shirt to his introductory press conference.

  9. This is really stupid, what is Roger going to do, take draft picks from Detroit because he didn’t like Patricia’s tee shirt over a year ago? I imagine Quinn/Patricia/Wood all laughed about it during the interview.

  10. If I wore a shirt to work with a picture of my CEO wearing a clown nose, I’d be fired on the spot. That’s the difference between the real world and the NFL.

  11. rolf1015 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:27 am
    “As it turns out, some people don’t like being portrayed as clowns”

    Given his actions with Deflategate, and how he has continuously bungled so many other situations, Goodell has fully earned this portrayal. I just wish Patricia wore this t-shirt to his introductory press conference.
    ============
    What happened to Sean Payton and the Saints was a much bigger injustice. But I didn’t see them wearing a clown shirt featuring the commissioner of the league.

