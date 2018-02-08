Marshawn Lynch’s agent addresses rumormongers

Posted by Charean Williams on February 8, 2018, 6:11 PM EST
Marshawn Lynch‘s agent addressed rumors that the running back had blown off a meeting with new coach Jon Gruden, saying nothing of the sort has happened.

“To all the couch potato non verified media ppl speaking on Marshawn Lynch-get a real job and check sources! #beastmode,” Doug Hendrickson wrote.

None of the team’s beat writers have written stories on anything of the sort or tweeted about it. A Google search produces only stories about Gruden looking forward to meeting Lynch for the first time. But several unverified accounts on Twitter mention the rumor.

So who knows how the rumor started or where it started, but Hendrickson asks that you stop the drama.

5 responses to “Marshawn Lynch’s agent addresses rumormongers

  2. Almost all of the drama that has ever surrounded Marshawn has been media created, driven, and maintained. Headlines like Russell Wilson getting back into baseball at a weird time, plays on the bet that the average reader is not going to remember that RW does this pretty much every off season. Speculative journalism is all about creating readers by distorting the truth. I wish Charean, here, and Florio, etc… would have an off season as well. Or maybe this is what they do for an hour a day before they hit the beach. Seems like these articles are generated in summer school where the expectations are lowered and credit is given if a paper with words is handed in.

  4. In terms of being a cancer for the Raiders, Lynch is Randy Moss version 2.0. And if Gruden & Son-of-Al keep Lynch then Gruden’s 2nd stint with the Raiders will probably wind up like Art Shell’s 2nd stint in 2006.

