Marshawn Lynch’s agent addresses rumormongers

Marshawn Lynch‘s agent addressed rumors that the running back had blown off a meeting with new coach Jon Gruden, saying nothing of the sort has happened.

“To all the couch potato non verified media ppl speaking on Marshawn Lynch-get a real job and check sources! #beastmode,” Doug Hendrickson wrote.

None of the team’s beat writers have written stories on anything of the sort or tweeted about it. A Google search produces only stories about Gruden looking forward to meeting Lynch for the first time. But several unverified accounts on Twitter mention the rumor.

So who knows how the rumor started or where it started, but Hendrickson asks that you stop the drama.