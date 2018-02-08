Nick Mangold reportedly considering a run for Congress

Getty Images

Nick Mangold said recently that he hasn’t closed the door on playing after sitting out the entire 2017 season and it looks like we may know what he’ll do in the event he does decide to shut it.

Essex County Republican Chairman Al Barlas said that he has been recruiting Mangold for a run at a seat in the House of Representatives from the 11th District in New Jersey. Barlas said that Mangold is mulling over the possibility.

“I had a conversation with him. He’s intrigued by the idea. He has to think it over and talk with his wife,” Barlas said to Politico. “After an 11-year playing career and a college career, he’s enjoying being at home with his wife and kids.”

Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen, who is also a Republican, has represented the district since 1995. One other person has declared for the Republican primary and Mangold brings “different name ID” after his long playing career with the Jets, who have their practice facility in the same district that Barlas wants Mangold to try to represent.