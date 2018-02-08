Nick Mangold reportedly considering a run for Congress

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2018, 1:19 PM EST
Getty Images

Nick Mangold said recently that he hasn’t closed the door on playing after sitting out the entire 2017 season and it looks like we may know what he’ll do in the event he does decide to shut it.

Essex County Republican Chairman Al Barlas said that he has been recruiting Mangold for a run at a seat in the House of Representatives from the 11th District in New Jersey. Barlas said that Mangold is mulling over the possibility.

“I had a conversation with him. He’s intrigued by the idea. He has to think it over and talk with his wife,” Barlas said to Politico. “After an 11-year playing career and a college career, he’s enjoying being at home with his wife and kids.”

Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen, who is also a Republican, has represented the district since 1995. One other person has declared for the Republican primary and Mangold brings “different name ID” after his long playing career with the Jets, who have their practice facility in the same district that Barlas wants Mangold to try to represent.

6 responses to “Nick Mangold reportedly considering a run for Congress

  1. “and Mangold brings ‘different name ID’ “

    Republicans want celebrities. Not someone who will actually care about governing.

    Sounds like he’s perfect.

  3. Mangold is being blackballed because he is conservative…
    ——
    Doesn’t seem that you know what black balled means as there is nothing in this article that even hints at anything like that. But after Trump I can see why people are leery of republicans.

  4. Not a great cycle to run as a republican. Our genius president has done a spectacular job of destroying the name and reputation of the entire party. I guess you people reap what you sow for supporting him

  6. mrbiggstuff says:
    February 8, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    “Republicans want celebrities. Not someone who will actually care about governing.

    Sounds like he’s perfect.”

    Oh sure, take a website that I visit in order to get away from heated political discussions, and then start insulting Republicans. I can understand PFT writing the article, as a point of general interest, but I can’t understand comments that try to incite a political firefight. OK, mrbigstuff, you hate Republicans, we get it, but why don’t you go visit a political website where people will trade insults with you all day long since that seems to be your stock-in-trade?

