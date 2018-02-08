Nick Mangold won’t be running for Congress

Getty Images

Nick Mangold won’t be on the ballot in New Jersey this November.

Essex County Republican Chairman Al Barlas said this week that he’d spoken to Mangold about running for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th District and that Mangold was considering it. The former Jets center posted his decision on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“I am not running for Congress. While it would be an amazing opportunity and honor to serve the people of New Jersey’s District 11, I am not at a place where I could commit to that. I like to investigate every opportunity that comes to me and this one will not go any further. However I do appreciate the support that was given in my short period of possibly thinking about running for Congress.”

Mangold was released by the Jets last offseason and did not play at all in 2017. He has been dealing with a foot injury since going on injured reserve in 2016 and said last week that he has not closed the door on the possibility of playing again, but any retirement decision won’t be to clear his schedule for a campaign.