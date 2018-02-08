Philly parade could be epic, in good ways and bad

AP

Eagles fans already have created an impressive display of humanity along the parade route in Philadelphia, long before the parade begins. It’s so impressive that it’s a little terrifying, as evidenced by the photo accompanying this post, taken earlier today at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

When that many people are crammed together for more than a few hours, nature will take its course. In various ways that the available facilities may or may not be able to accommodate.

Especially if alcohol is involved. Especially when alcohol is involved.

Philly fans have every right to celebrate the first Super Bowl win in franchise history, and the first NFL title since Chuck Bednarik celebrated by double-fisting tobacco products in the locker room, 57 years ago. Here’s hoping those fists aren’t used for anything else on Thursday — and here’s hoping that the instances of folks having their wrists locked together behind their backs are at a minimum.

Here’s also hoping that a smattering of arrests are the worst things that happen on Thursday.