Report: Giants want Kevin Stefanski for offensive coordinator

As the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach, Kevin Stefanski worked under Pat Shurmur in Minnesota last season.

Shurmur would reportedly like to have Stefanski working under him again with the Giants in 2018. Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that Stefanski is Shurmur’s top target for offensive coordinator as he fills out his staff with his new team. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that Stefanski could also serve as quarterbacks coach as Shurmur will be calling plays for the Giants.

The issue for the Giants is that Stefanski is also under consideration to replace Shurmur as the offensive coordinator for the Vikings. His top competition appears to be Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who is set to interview for the job on Thursday, and the Vikings won’t free Stefanski to talk to the Giants unless they decide to move in another direction.

DeFilippo’s own plans could be related to whether the Eagles lose offensive coordinator Frank Reich to the Colts, who are interviewing him as a head coaching candidate. If all the musical chairs leave the two quarterbacks coach with their current teams, Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley could wind up as the Giants offensive coordinator.