Report: Giants want Kevin Stefanski for offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on February 8, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
Getty Images

As the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach, Kevin Stefanski worked under Pat Shurmur in Minnesota last season.

Shurmur would reportedly like to have Stefanski working under him again with the Giants in 2018. Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that Stefanski is Shurmur’s top target for offensive coordinator as he fills out his staff with his new team. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that Stefanski could also serve as quarterbacks coach as Shurmur will be calling plays for the Giants.

The issue for the Giants is that Stefanski is also under consideration to replace Shurmur as the offensive coordinator for the Vikings. His top competition appears to be Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who is set to interview for the job on Thursday, and the Vikings won’t free Stefanski to talk to the Giants unless they decide to move in another direction.

DeFilippo’s own plans could be related to whether the Eagles lose offensive coordinator Frank Reich to the Colts, who are interviewing him as a head coaching candidate. If all the musical chairs leave the two quarterbacks coach with their current teams, Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley could wind up as the Giants offensive coordinator.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Report: Giants want Kevin Stefanski for offensive coordinator

  2. Yeah, if the Vikings hire DeFilippo, Stefansi will go to the Giants, which would be annoying because I hate to lose a good young coach. The Vikings might prefer DeFilippo because he has more experience than Stefanski and the OC will be running the entire offense.

    On the other hand, DeFilippo is considered a future head coach so if he’s successful and moves up to be a HC (or even if he isn’t and gets fired), Stefansi will have gained experience as an OC with the Giants and would likely take the opportunity to run the offense with the Vikings.

  5. Just as long as he doesn’t call the end zone corner fade from the 10 yard line on in 3 times in a row I think I will be fine !

  6. Shurmur wants DeFilippo. Says he wants Stefanski to make the Vikes make a move on Stefanski so he can get his guy. Vikings better be on top of this. If Reich takes the Colts job, DeFilippo probably takes the OC job in Philly…then Shurmur would probably hire Stefanski…and The Vikings end up in familiar territory… Standing alone in the wind.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!