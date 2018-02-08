Report: Gronk considers an acting career

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski may be retiring from football, but he won’t be stepping out of the public eye if he does.

Via the North Andover (Mass.) Eagle-Tribune, Gronkowski is considering a career in acting. Yes, acting.

Per the report, both Sylvester Stallone and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have advised Gronk that he could make “millions” in action films.

Indeed he could. But first he must learn how to act. Based on his “role” in the 2017 film You Can’t Have It (given the trailer, I don’t want it), Gronk isn’t a natural.

Gronk is only a natural at being Gronk. If there’s a way to craft a role where Gronk is simply Gronk, then maybe it can work. If he strays beyond being Gronk, that could be a problem.

Regardless, the Patriots may have a very big problem, in the form of the absence of a very big man who has become perhaps the best tight end in NFL history. His “I don’t know how you heard about that” response to questions about a possible retirement after Super Bowl LII said everything; he’s definitely considering it, and he quite possibly would have done it if the Patriots had won on Sunday.