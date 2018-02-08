Report: Kevin Stefanski to become coordinator with Vikings or Giants

Getty Images

Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski will get a promotion for 2018, according to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News. The only question is: Where?

New Giants coach Pat Shurmur wants Stefanski as his offensive coordinator. But Minnesota won’t release Stefanski from his contract unless it can hire Philadelphia quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo from the Eagles to replace Shurmur, per Marvez.

The Vikings were scheduled to interview DeFilippo on Thursday.

DeFilippo’s contract expires next week, but the Eagles could promote DeFilippo if offensive coordinator Frank Reich gets the Colts’ head coaching job.

So the Giants are waiting on the Vikings who are waiting on the Eagles who are waiting on the Colts as Stefanski, DeFilippo and Reich await news.